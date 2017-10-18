UN health agency supports yellow fever immunization for 874,000 people in Nigeria

A 10-day campaign launched by the Government of Nigeria will immunize nearly 874,000 people against yellow fever in the states of Kwara and Kogi, according to the United Nations health agency. “This campaign aims to ensure that people living in high-risk areas are protected from yellow fever, and to prevent the disease from spreading to other parts of the country,” said Dr. Wondimangegnehu Alemu, WHO Nigeria Representative. The campaign is mobilizing more than 200 health workers and volunteers, targeting residents aged nine months to 45 years old. The last outbreak of yellow fever in Nigeria was reported in 2002, with 20 cases and 11 deaths.

AFP