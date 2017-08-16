UN migration agency assists population in wake of devastating floods in Sierra Leone

After learning Monday that devastating floods and mudslides left hundreds dead in Sierra Leone, the United Nations migration agency released $150,000 in emergency, first-response aid relief for the West African country. “IOM [International Organization for Migration] is ready to work with Sierra Leone’s Government in any capacity it can, to respond to this terrible event,” said IOM Director General William Lacy Swing on Tuesday morning from the UN agency’s headquarters in Geneva. Speaking from Dakar, Senegal, IOM’s West Africa Regional chief, Richard Danziger, said that IOM was joining Sierra Leone authorities and the UN country team in conducting damage assessment throughout the impacted region near the capital, Freetown. More than 300 citizens are reported dead with many more missing after mudslides and floods tore through several communities; search teams expect to discover more remains in the coming days and weeks.

UN DAILY NEWS