UN mission welcomes Afghan Government’s proposal for peace talks with Taliban

The United Nations mission in Afghanistan on Wednesday welcomed the Government’s renewed call for unconditional peace talks with the Taliban and expressed strong support for its vision for peace. The Government presented the proposal at an international conference aimed at creating a platform for peace talks. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), in a statement, welcomed the Afghan Government’s renewed call for unconditional peace talks with the Taliban and the outlining of a framework for peace, presented at the Kabul Process II conference in the Afghan capital. The Mission “strongly supports the vision for peace through intra-Afghan dialogue and urges all parties involved to engage at the earliest time,” the release said. UNAMA commended the stated preparedness of Afghan authorities to discuss all issues as part of a peace process, including such key aspects as the constitution and the lifting of sanctions against persons and entities, as well as the release of prisoners. The UN Security Council established UNAMA, a political mission, in March 2002.

UN DAILY NEWS