UN panel to review PH human rights record

The Philippines’ human rights record will be examined by the UN Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review (UPR) Working Group for the third time on May 8, 2017.

The Philippines is one of the 14 States to be reviewed by the UPR Working Group during its upcoming session. The country’s first and second reviews took place in April 2008 and May 2012, respectively.

The review will be based on information provided by the State, reports of independent human rights experts and groups and information provided by other stakeholders including national human rights institutions, regional organizations and civil society groups.

Among the issues raised are the government’s anti-drug campaign, the proliferation of private armies and vigilante groups, combatting torture, tackling impunity and corruption, restoration of the death penalty, addressing cases of harassment, disappearance, threats and killings of human rights defenders, as well as harassment and attacks on the media, poverty reduction, land reform, mining-related human rights violations, combatting human trafficking and exploitation of children, access to education, child labor and the protection of children in armed conflict.

The Philippine delegation will be headed by Menardo I. Guevarra, Senior Deputy Executive Secretary of the Office of the President

The three country representatives serving as rapporteurs for the review of the Philippines are Kenya, Paraguay and Switzerland.