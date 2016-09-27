UN rights expert sets visit to PH

A United Nations human rights rapporteur said Monday she intended to visit the Philippines to investigate President Rodrigo Duterte’s deadly war on illegal drugs, but was seeking security guarantees for people she planned to speak with.

Duterte last week said he would allow UN and EU experts to look into the thousands of killings since he took office on June 30, however he also challenged them to face him in public debates.

While the government has yet to issue formal invitations, the UN rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnes Callamard of France, said she would solicit one.

“I welcome the reports recently [conveyed]through the media that the President and government of the Philippines will invite a UN mission to investigate the alleged extrajudicial executions,” Callamard said in a statement emailed to AFP.

Callamard said that she would insist on a range of measures to ensure that those who spoke with her did not face retribution.

“The date and scope of the fact-finding mission will be discussed and negotiated with the government, along

with essential guarantees,” she said.

Those would include “my freedom of movement and freedom of inquiry, and the assurance that those who cooperate with me will not be the object of retaliation, such as intimidation, threats, harassment or punishment,” she said.

Duterte won the presidential election in a landslide in May after promising to kill criminals as part of a campaign against illegal drugs.

More than 3,300 people have been killed since Duterte took office, police figures show.

Duterte has in recent months urged police and even civilians to kill drug addicts as well as traffickers, and vowed to protect lawmen from prosecution. However he has also insisted that he has not encouraged anything illegal, clarifying that crime suspects should be killed only when they resist arrest.

Police say they shot dead about a third of the people killed so far in self-defense, while the others were victims of intra-gang wars.

However rights groups claim police are conducting extrajudicial killings and unleashing hired assassins, and that people with no links to the drug trade are being murdered as the rule of law crumbles.

The United Nations, the European Union, the United States and international human rights groups have all condemned the killings.

But Duterte has insisted he must continue his bloody crackdown to stop the Philippines from becoming a narco state.

He often responds to criticism with abusive and defiant language. Targets of his foul-mouthed tirades have included US President Barack Obama, UN chief Ban Ki-moon and the European Union.

Not sanctioned

Duterte on Monday admitted there were indeed extrajudicial killings in the country, but insisted they were not sanctioned by the government.

“My government is not into the business of making mummies,” the President said, referring to the manner the victims’ bodies were wrapped with packaging tape before being dumped on the streets.

Duterte proposed an “open” and “no-holds-barred” investigation.

The President earlier invited UN chief Ban Ki-moon, the EU and US President Barack Obama to come to the country and look into the alleged summary executions.

But the President said international parties should also answer questions from him in an “open forum.”

“To all of you EU, Obama, United States, I’m staking my life, my honor, the presidency. I have no illusions here,” Duterte said.

“They shouldn’t threaten me on extrajudicial killings, or else I will also demand that the United States of America and EU be investigated alongside with me. Because they have committed far more injustice and have done horrific things,” he added.

For instance, Duterte argued, the US invaded Iraq in 2003 to hunt for weapons of mass destruction, but not a single firecracker was found.