UN Security Council to hold urgent talks on Iran missile test

UNITED NATIONS, United States: The UN Security Council will hold urgent talks on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) on Iran’s test-firing of a medium-range missile, diplomats said. The United States requested the emergency consultations after the Israeli ambassador to the United Nations called for council action. “In light of Iran’s January 29 launch of a medium-range ballistic missile, the United States has requested urgent consultations of the Security Council,” the US mission said in a statement. The talks on Iran will follow a meeting on Syria scheduled for 10 a.m. (1500 GMT). Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon said the missile test violated UN resolutions that bar Iran from launching ballistic missiles that could have a nuclear capability. “The international community must not bury its head in the sand in the face of this Iranian aggression,” said Danon. “The Security Council members must act immediately in response to these Iranian actions which endanger not only Israel, but the entire Middle East,” he added.

AFP