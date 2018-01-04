UN sounds alarm on Syria violence

The United Nations humanitarian wing and its partners in Syria on Wednesday expressed deep concern about the protection and well-being of tens of thousands of civilians in north-eastern Hama and southern Idlib governorates, following increased hostilities, which have reportedly resulted in scores of deaths and injuries and displacement in the area.

A UN spokesperson said seven people were reportedly killed and at least 18 people injured after an air strike hit the Khan Elsobol town in Idlib. On the same day, 25 people were reportedly injured and several shops and facilities were damaged when shelling hit the main vegetable market in Jisr-AshShugur city in western rural Idlib.

“Further air strikes and shelling incidents were reported in the southern countryside of the governorate,” UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters at the daily briefing in New York.

He said that the UN and its partners are coordinating the humanitarian response in the area through cross-border operations from Turkey. Priority needs include shelter, food, medical supplies, water and sanitation and other humanitarian assistance.

“The United Nations reminds all parties to the conflict of the legal obligation to take constant care to spare civilians and civilian objects,” stated Mr. Haq.

He went on to say the UN is extremely concerned over a recent string of attacks on healthcare facilities inside Syria. On 31

December, a local hospital in the Idlib Governorate was reportedly damaged by an airstrike, while one day earlier a medical warehouse belonging to an international non-governmental organization was reportedly damaged by barrel bombs.

