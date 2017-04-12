‘UN video behind Robredo rating dip’

VICE President Leni Robredo’s controversial video message to the United Nations (UN) about the government’s campaign against illegal drugs could be behind the drop in her satisfaction ratings, according to a political analyst.

Professor Ramon Casiple, executive director of the Institute for Political and Electoral Reform (IPER), said the 11-point dip in Robredo’s ratings was beyond the “normal range.”

In the latest Social Weather Stations survey held from March 25 to 28, Robredo got a “moderate” +26 net satisfaction rating, one grade down from the “good” +37 she received in December last year.

She registered the biggest decline in ratings among top government officials.

Aside from the UN video controversy, the opposition’s vague role and the weak projection of its position on raging issues also contributed to her satisfaction rating, Casiple said.

Robredo is the chairperson of the Liberal Party.

The vice president drew flak last month because of the video message she sent during the 60th session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs (UN-CND) wherein she criticized the illegal drug war of the administration.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd was one of those who demanded that Robredo rectify some of her claims, particularly that part when she said that more than 7,000 people were victims of extra judicial killings.

Casiple said Robredo should not shrug off her waning ratings.

“It (decline) is not within the normal range and although it is still good, she needs to pay more attention,” he explained.

But LP said that the 11-point drop was expected.

Senator Francis Pangilinan, president of the erstwhile ruling party, said Robredo’s satisfactory ratings declined because some sectors “may not be in agreement with her positions on several issues.”

Pangilinan noted that even President Rodrigo Duterte satisfaction rating dropped by seven percentage points.

“The 11-point drop means that a segment of the population may not be in agreement with a number of positions she has taken, but that is expected as well,” Pangilinan said.

The camp of Robredo took the drop in her rating in stride, saying it is a reminder to “do better.”

“We take every survey as a continuing challenge to do better and make a bigger difference in the lives of the marginalized,” Georgina Hernandez, the spokesperson for the Vice President, said in a statement.

“We are grateful for the continued trust of our fellow Filipinos in the recent SWS satisfaction ratings. The support of the majority is an encouragement to Vice President Leni Robredo, who is working with communities and partners to address poverty around the country,” Hernandez added.

with Llanesca T. Panti