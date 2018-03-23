‘Unang Hirit’ to go live from Israel for Holy Week

GMA Network’s early morning program “Unang Hirit” will air live from the Holy Land in Israel for the Holy Week.

News and Public Affairs personality Rhea Santos will anchor the show from various pilgrim sites connected to the passion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ. These include: Bethphage—the place where Jesus entered the City of Jerusalem, which is where the first Palm Sunday transpired; the Upper Room—the site of the Last Supper; and the Via Dolorosa—the path that Jesus walked on his way to his Crucifixion.

Unang Hirit will also feature the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the present Mt. Calvary where Jesus was crucified and the tomb where Jesus’ body was laid to rest.

Moreover, still be featured on the morning program are other places that were part of Jesus’ life such as Bethlehem where he was born, the Jordan River where he was baptized, the Sea of Galilee where Jesus walked on water, and the Mount of Temptation where Jesus was tempted by the devil.

This live Lenten coverage from the Holy Land in Israel will run for a week until March 28 with the aim to make the Holy Week more meaningful for Filipino viewers. A first on Philippine television, selected reports will also air on GMA Network’s nightly newscast “24 Oras” through the week.