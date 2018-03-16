Unapologetic and uncompromising

The decades-old three-striped brand has dressed up the world one shoe, one sportswear, one season after the other. Today, Adidas is considered by Forbes as one of the more admired and valuable brands in sports, with a $6.8 billion brand value as of 2017.

Their campaigns have taken a massive global impact by tapping creators—from musicians, artists, designers—who embrace their talents and take fashion-forward design thinking into wearables.

The likes of YEEZY, Neighbourhood, Alexander Wang, Selena Gomez and her own collection in 2015, Karlie Kloss as the poster girl of Adidas by Stella McCartney line, Gareth Bale for Adidas football, Pharrell Williams and his Superstar line, and other bankable names such as Katy Perry, Lionel Messi, David Beckham, Derrick Rose, James Harden, and Dua Lipa, among others, have helped to further the brand’s influence.

“Creativity is everything in today’s game. It’s about making a statement. I think what we’re trying to do is leave a mark so the game will never be the same,” as what they say. With the launch of the Adidas Originals Spring/Summer 2018 Prophere shoes in the Philippines, they rally that, “Original is Never Finished.”

While originality can be represented and interpreted in many ways, adidas Originals always reinterprets and reimagines what it’s like to be different—and Prophere strives to be the proof of that premise.

Prophere is the fashion-forward, modern take on street wear, marking the beginnings of future-ready sneakers: with bold midsole construction, knit textile, Nubuck 3-Stripes, and an elastic collar for easy entry, which comes in colorways of white, brown, blue, black, gray.

For Adidas, being original is living the creative life. Last February 24 at The Ruins, Poblacion in Makati City, Adidas teamed up with social media influencers, VIPs, and independent labels from Bastard, Randolf, Salad Days, and Revere, to showcase local talents and promote the local retail scene with the launch of Prophere. ,

To celebrate Philippine creativity and talent, adidas has also tapped independent local musicians of this generation to cap off the night with performances from Kidthrones, the duo Leanne and Naara, CRWN, curtismith, Kiana Valenciano, and The Ransom Collective.

The launch of Prophere, and Adidas tapping a number of budding artists, creators, and designers today, embraces the idea that being original is being unconventional, uncompromising, and unapologetic. To thrive is challenging, but to remain basic is fatal. The rise of forward-thinking wearables is here to stay—one fashionable step at a time.

IMAGES BY GENESIS SANTOS