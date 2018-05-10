‘Unaware’ barangay watchman arrested for raping stepdaughter

A FORMER barangay watchman of Valenzuela City was arrested on Thursday for allegedly raping a minor, according to a report, quoting police.

The suspect, identified only as alias “Alex,” 58, is accused of raping his stepdaughter who told her aunt about his stepfather’s sexual abuse, said Supt. Freddie Colico.

“Parang lumalabas rin na sex slave na ito eh. Kasi within 3 years, whenever may pagkakataon siya, ginagawa niya eh,” said Colico in an interview.

(“It seems like she was treated like a sex slave. For three years, he would rape her every time he got the chance.”)

“Alex” has been listed as the second “most wanted” person in Valenzuela City.

Police said “Alex” had been in hiding for five years, which the suspect denied and was even unaware of the case that had been filed against him.

“Tagal tagal ko nandyan. Umuwi ako sa probinsya kasi nagbenta ako ng lupa kasi namatay Nanay ko,” he said

(“I’ve been just there for a long time. I had to go home to the province to sell land after my mother died.”)

Local authorities are encouraging victims to come forward and report sexual abuses to police if they can’t tell their parents. JAE ALDE