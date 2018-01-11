Unbeaten Kerber looks to extend winning streak

SYDNEY: Former world No.1 Angelique Kerber says she is looking for more confidence-boosting matches ahead of next week’s Australian Open after knocking Venus Williams out of the Sydney International.

The German overcame a first-set fade-out to beat the American second seed 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 late Tuesday and continue her 2018 revival.

The two-time Grand Slam champion remains unbeaten in six matches this year following last week’s Hopman Cup mixed-teams campaign in Perth and now meets Dominika Cibulkova in Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Kerber started 2017 ranked world number one but by the end of the season had slumped to 21, and she headed into the Sydney event ranked 22.

Now the left-hander is looking for a run of matches to further restore her confidence heading into the year’s opening Grand Slam tournament.

“Yes, not looking back anymore. I’m happy how the year starts. I have been doing a lot of work,” said the 29-year-old.

“I’m just looking forward to have a lot of matches before going to Melbourne, and now I have another one.

“Let’s see how many I will get. But this is actually just a goal to playing matches and then going with a lot of confidence to Melbourne.”

Kerber started the first set stronger and looked to have Williams’s measure with a 5-3 lead and two set points before the world number five rallied.

Williams, the seven-times Grand Slam champion — a finalist at the Australian Open last year — went on to take the opening set.

But Kerber fought back strong as Williams struggled with her service.

The German leveled the match and swept to a 5-0 lead in the decider but Williams rallied again before she succumbed to the inevitable on the fifth match point, when she sent a backhand return wide.