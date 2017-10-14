Unbeaten La Salle faces OutKast FC

Leading squad De La Salle University battles OutKast FC while Green Archers United (GAU) FC collides with Hiraya FC as the second round of the Philippine Football Federation Women’s League kicks off today at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

The unbeaten Lady Booters and OutKast square off in the opening game at 1 p.m. even as Green Archers United takes on Hiraya at 3 p.m.

La Salle is way ahead in the ten-team field as it holds a spotless slate of nine wins in as many games for 27 points, 13 markers clear of second-running Far Eastern University (FEU).

OutKast is on the fifth spot with 14 points on a 4-2-3 win-draw-loss record but a victory for the alumni booters may push them to the second spot.

In their previous meeting, the defending University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion trounced the Rhea Penales-mentored OutKast, 3-1, last June 4 at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Meanwhile, GAU seeks a return to the second spot when it tangles with Hiraya.

The Alabang-based female booters dwelt on No. 2 for most part of the first round before their massive 1-6 defeat to sister squad La Salle.

GAU now aims to erase the stigma of that defeat as it tries to improve their 16 points on a 5-1-3 card in order to surpass FEU.

Hiraya, currently on the seventh spot, eyes to hike its 10 points on a 3-1-5 slate in its bid to close in on the upper half of the standings.

GAU romped over Hiraya 4-0 in their previous encounter dating back to the second match day on December 4 last year.