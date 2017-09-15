Unbeaten Lady Bulldogs, Tams dispute PVL lead

X U and Far Eastern U brace for a fierce showdown for at least a playoff for the other semifinal berth even as Adamson presses its own Final Four drive in the Premier Volleyball League Collegiate Conference at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan today.

Unbeaten in two starts, the Lady Bulldogs and the Lady Tams square off at 6:30 p.m. not only for the lead but also for a crack at one of the semis seats in Group A of the two-division tournament organized by Sports Vision.

The Lady Falcons are also raring to chalk up their third straight win and move closer to the Final Four in Group B as they take on the Technological Institute of the Philippines Lady Engineers, winless in two starts, at 1 p.m.

A busy three-game bill in the women’s side of the season-ending conference of the league backed by Mikasa and Asics is actually on tap with Ateneo tangling with Lyceum in the other Group A match at 4 p.m.

The Lady Eagles have split their first two games, sweeping the Jose Rizal U Lady Bombers but dropping a 1-3 setback to the surging Lady Tams.

The Lady Pirates also tote a 1-1 card, bowing to the Lady Bulldogs in three but thumping the Lady Bombers in four, making their clash with the Lady Eagles crucial in their respective semis bids.

The top two from each side after the single round elims will advance to the crossover semis with the winners disputing the crown in another best-of-three affair in the event serving as part of the teams’ buildup for their upcoming respective leagues.

All matches can be viewed via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream/pvl.

Meanwihile, Ateneo tries to formalize its entry in the men’s Final Four as it plays Katipunan neighbor UP at 10 a.m. after the 8 a.m. duel between La Salle and San Beda.

The Eagles swept their first four matches in impressive fashion and are fancied to stretch their win run and nail the first seat in the semis.

But the Maroons are hard-pressed to improve on their 1-2 card with the Archers (2-2) and the Lions (1-2) also out to boost their respective Final Four drive.