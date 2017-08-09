Unbeaten Pirates face Generals

Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) stakes its unbeaten slate when it tangles with a dangerous Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) basketball tournament Season 93 On Tour today at the EAC Gym in Taft Avenue, Manila.

The Pirates visit the Generals in their homecourt at 4 p.m. while their junior teams open the playdate with their 2 p.m. tussle.

Lyceum is riding on its best start and longest winning streak in its history of playing in the oldest collegiate league in the country while also keeping a clean sheet in six games.

In their previous outing last Friday, the leading Pirates posted a masterful 76-58 win over University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.

Emilio Aguinaldo, meanwhile, is currently No. 3 with a 3-2 win-loss record.

The Generals got a timely boost heading into their hosting of the fourth NCAA On Tour as they frustrated last year’s runner-up Arellano University, 85-79, just two days back for their second straight victory.

With a rare string of wins and a home crowd behind, EAC mentor Ariel Sison wants nothing less but a stunning win.

“We want to be the first team to beat LPU,” said Sison, who is aiming to improve his squad’s 6-12 card last season.

However, the Generals could miss the towering presence of Hamado Laminou inside the paint.

The 6-foot-9 Cameroonian center hurt his knee in the first quarter of their last outing and must undergo magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to determine the extent of his injury.

EAC is likely to lean anew on captain Sidney Onwubere, who scored 17 points built on four triples on top of 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks, in their win against Arellano.

LPU, on the other hand, is expected to bank on the prowess of versatile forward CJ Perez, who is averaging a league-best 19.2 points per game on top of 5.3 to rebounds and 3.3 assists.