The uncommon common good

Whenever I want to have a good laugh, I usually go to comedy bars around the Metro. Recently, with the advent of a Miss Universe fever, stand-up comedians have been making fun of this pageant’s Q&A portion. In one performance the comedian asked the “candidate,” if she were to lose one sense, which would she choose it be? The “candidate” answered: “Common sense… Kase common naman sya, weh!” (“… because it’s common, anyway!”). And the audience burst into laughter.

Common sense – a concept we often abuse, misuse and overuse. But by simple common sense, a society should be managed. However, this article will not speak of common sense and thresh out its definition, but rather tackle a higher level of something common – that is the common good.

What is the common good? As the title suggests, it is so uncommon and yet this concept has been used since the time of Aristotle. Saint John Paul II, in his encyclical Sollicitudo rei socialis (1987), defined the common good as “the good of all and of each individual.” Even our 1987 Constitution mentions the phrase “common good” in its preamble.

Why is the common good so uncommon? Day in and day out, this is something I ask myself.

Walking on my way to work, I am so disappointed that since 1995, I have never had the chance to be safe from fast moving vehicles next to me. I often bump against their side mirrors and rear doors. Worse, drivers open their windows, shout invectives and ask why I’m walking on the street where cars are supposed to be. Looking over my shoulder, the street is filled with street vendors selling vegetables, cellphone cases, toys, fruits, candies, fish ball, dirty chicken and cigarettes – anything one can imagine that can take away space from the poor pedestrian.

The common good speaks of equal access to state-owned infrastructure that includes sidewalks. As a taxpayer I often ask myself: “Isn’t this something that I must have access to?” Even while walking carefully, your legs will hit these vendors’ goods and they will complain big time. I wonder, do they ever pay the local government any tax so that they can trade their goods under the heat of the sun while prohibiting us, the common people, access to where we should be walking?

The ordinary Juan may not know the concept of the common good. The vendors may argue that they have to make a living. I’m fine with that, and so are the rest of the pedestrians walking during the rush hours with the hope of a safe and decent ride to work. Sadly, however, pedestrians cautiously navigating the narrow paths left for them are at the mercy of motorists plying the streets of Manila. How come other city governments around the Metro have been able to get rid of sidewalk obstructions to pedestrians? Why are other cities blind to this everyday struggle of the common people? Isn’t it the role of government to ensure that the spirit of the Constitution is upheld?

The common good is in the first few phrases of our Constitution and yet remains uncommon for those who should protect the people, whose welfare is entrusted to them.

