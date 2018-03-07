‘Uncovering the Unique’ at Harringtons Lifestyle Auction

As the best-kept secret in the South for unique furniture and one-of-a-kind vintage collectibles, Harringtons Lifestyle Auction is a haven for art and design enthusiasts.

Since its inception, Harringtons Lifestyle Auction has risen to become one of the most trusted premier lifestyle galleries and auction houses in the Philippines. Harringtons sets itself apart by providing quality, authentic, and well-curated pieces, ranging from artworks of various mediums to jewelry and vehicles.

Harringtons held an auction called, “Uncover the Unique.” “We chose this title because there are a lot of unique pieces that will be part of this auction. [We have] sourced items from different parts of the world and brought to the Philippines so that we can offer something unique to our bidders,” according to Cila Chua, the general manager of Harringtons Lifestyle Auction & Showroom.

Unlike Harringtons’ regular auctions with 220 lots, the auction auctioned off close to 300 lots with many items that will be auctioned off at no reserve prices.

Among the items that were auctioned off is an illustration by Manny Garibay entitled “Mangaawit” and an Abstract Metal Rose Gold Sculpture by National Artist Arturo Luz. Other sought-after local artists that were featured in the auction are National Artist Vicente Manansala, Onib Olmedo, Cesar Buenaventura and Rene Robles to name a few.

Auctions are a good place to start finding unique and exclusive pieces. At Harringtons, buyers can expect one-of-a-kind finds starting at low bid prices. To join a Harringtons Auction, bidders may fill up a registration form or call the Harringtons Showroom for further arrangements. For the latter, bidders will be given a registration form, which will

be sent through e-mail if the bidder will not be able visit the showroom. Harringtons also accepts absentee biddings and phone biddings as per request of the bidders. Bidders are expected to pay a Php 5,000 refundable bidders deposit, which can be either refunded or may be deducted from their payable. Winning bidders can claim their items at the Harringtons Showroom after payment has been settled within seven days. Harringtons also accepts consignments from Local and International consignors.

Harringtons Lifestyle Auction and Showroom is inviting you to join “Uncover the Unique,” an auction showcasing rare, one-of-a-kind pieces from different parts of the world on February 24, 2018 at the Harringtons Showroom.

The Harringtons Showroom is located inside the HMR Compound at Km 21 East Service Road, South Super Highway Sucat, Muntinlupa City. To know more about Harringtons, check out hmr.ph and follow Harringtons Lifestyle Auction and Showroom on Facebook at: http://bit.ly/2ELaNXP. (02)548-6986 or at (0916) 467-4321.