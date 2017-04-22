Under Armour 3×3 hoops Cebu leg finals begins

The Cebu leg finals of the Under Armour 3×3 Southeast Asia 2017 gets going today with the top winners getting the ticket to the Manila national finals to be held April 28 to 30 at the BGC in Taguig City.

A total of 70 teams from different schools in Cebu registered for the event, all hoping to make it to Manila and all the way to the Asia championship.

The tournament commissioner in both legs is veteran coach Joe Lipa.

The winners in the Manila finals will get the chance to become part of the national team.

Tournament organizers said Under Armour is giving each competitor the opportunity to make it to the national 3×3 team who will compete in the FIBA 3×3 U18 Asia Cup from May 26 to 28 at the Cyberjaya Gem in Mall in Malaysia.

The lucky team who will be getting the rare chance of playing for the Philippines in the competitions while also having their flights and accommodation fully paid.

The selection of winning teams that will join the national contingent will be made by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

Under Armour recently announced that it is sponsoring 50 percent of the team’s registration fee to encourage more U18 teams to join the competition.

In addition, Under Armour also created an Open Category for passionate basketball players, local or non-resident, aged 19 to 50 as they also get the chance of pitting their skills against different teams.

The Open Category will have a men’s and women’s division and winners get the chance of winning cash prizes and medals. For details visit www.ua3x3.com.