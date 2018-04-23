Under chassis protection from KYB

Save up on maintenance and repair by getting the right equipment and parts for your car. KYB, Japan’s largest and most trusted brand in under chassis parts, is offering the Bump Stop kit that is designed and engineered to counter road imperfections and ruts.

Made from high-quality cellular polyurethane, it provides the most effective protection program to ensure the longevity of your car’s shock absorber. The KYB Bellows/Dust Boot protects the piston rod from damage caused by debris (rocks, dust, dirt, and stones), thus preventing premature strut failure.

Suspension protection like KYB’s Bump Stop kits help improve road handling and saves you money by increasing the life of your vehicle’s shock absorber and coil spring. The KYB Bump Stop Kit prevents the bottoming out of struts, ensuring a high level of protection and a longer strut life. It also avoids premature leakage and limits the suspension travel during compression phase.

KYB products are developed from their years of being in the suspension business. Every KYB product that goes into your car is the end result of years in research and development, plus the company’s vast experience in motor sports.

For details and inquiries, contact Massiveparts Inc., with their address at 2823 Bagac Street, Tondo, Manila, and telephone numbers (+632) 253-4193/ (+632) 253-4050/(+632) 253-4045. Also visit their Facebook www.facebook.com/KYBPhilippines.