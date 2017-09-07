UNDER LOCK AND KEY

Jimmy Choo

Jimmy Choo, the supreme style purveyor, inspires fashionistas once again with the Lockett Petite crossbody handbag, which makes a strong style statement with its exclusive push lock closure.

The patented clasp design is chic and functional, and is coated in a luxurious midnight blue enamel, which beautifully offsets the rich, gold accent detailing. The sides and base of the bag are fastened to the body using round riveted studs, which are visible from both the inside and outside, creating a strong visual identity. The chain strap also features a sophisticated chain knot that is secured by hand.

Delighting the Jimmy Choo woman, the leather shoulder bag with its elegant chain strap can be worn cross body or doubled up, or worn full length on the shoulder.

While petite, the interior space is generous, allowing you to bring your essentials wherever you go. The bag, measuring 7cm(L) x 16cm(H) x 21cm(W), can hold your phone, wallet, cards and other important items. Also, the bag is crafted from authentic Spazzolato leather. This high-quality leather is rare and remarkable, offering luxurious softness, suppleness and smoothness that is ideal for bags to be used for the everyday.

Wear it to work with a powerful suit, or with a sexy ensemble to an evening date with your special someone. Regardless of occasion, the Lockett Petite bag is versatile and easy to complement, effortlessly taking you from day to night.

Jimmy Choo is located at Shangri-la Plaza East Wing and Rustan’s Makati.