UNDER WRAPS

Michael Kors Fall 2017 Collection

The Michael Kors woman wraps herself in warmth and luxury with an array of softly draped dresses, skirts, blouses and tailored suits. The collection boasts sharp tailoring with utilitarian hardware and military strength in warm shades of camel, cream, saddle, chocolate and olive. Designed for the modern, empowered executive, the collection takes on a more urban style through languid kimonos and sarongs accented with grommets and paillettes.

Michael Kors is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.