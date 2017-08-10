Saturday, August 12, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»UNDER WRAPS

    UNDER WRAPS

    0
    on Boardroom Watch

    Michael Kors Fall 2017 Collection

    The Michael Kors woman wraps herself in warmth and luxury with an array of softly draped dresses, skirts, blouses and tailored suits. The collection boasts sharp tailoring with utilitarian hardware and military strength in warm shades of camel, cream, saddle, chocolate and olive. Designed for the modern, empowered executive, the collection takes on a more urban style through languid kimonos and sarongs accented with grommets and paillettes.

    Michael Kors is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Power Plant Mall, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza Mall.

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.