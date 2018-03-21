Underground technology: The key to urban development

A trusted partner of the global infrastructure industry is determined to introduce more Filipinos to the advantages of professional underground technology. RIDGID, an American company first established in 1923, continues to prove that the key to urban development is by updating underground technology. RIDGID understands that the issues affecting communication, infrastructure, and transportation systems can be effectively addressed by actively studying what goes on underneath.

Governments spend billions of dollars trying to solve infrastructural issues caused by uninformed urban planning; unaware that the solutions they seek can be attained by gaining a better understanding of structural systems underground. Maintaining and monitoring underground systems ensure the safety and stability of infrastructural and transportation systems. But like any major endeavor, studying underground structures has its drawbacks. Upgrading underground systems involves weaving through pipes and structures that have been sitting under the earth for well over a century. Getting a better understanding of these systems without putting the lives of workers in jeopardy requires the use of state-of-the-art sensors and devices capable of transmitting data from underground to engineers’ computers. Better underground technology also ensures a safer working environment for workers and engineers who need to keep underground systems in check. RIDGID’s products are all about creating solutions for professionals in the infrastructure industry (among others). And their line of professional underground tools and equipment helps workers accomplish their tasks with ease, making them the first choice for leaders and decision-makers globally.

On November 8, 2017, RIDGID officially launched their line of advanced underground technology at the I’M Hotel in Makati City. Representatives from various companies who are respected in the construction industry attended the event. Terry Mike R. Marquez (Head of the Sewer Network Management Department of Maynilad Water), John Aldrin Pangan (Assistant Vice President of Sewer Network Management Department of Maynilad Water), and Engr. Anthony Guiang (President of the Hospital Engineering & Maintenance Association of the Philippines) gave their testimonies about RIDGID’s products. The tools introduced at the event are ideal for professionals in need of instruments that can help them perform underground documentation and clearing. Their “See it, Find it, Solve it” campaign from 2017 helped them introduce consumers to the capabilities of their underground technology.

On March 14, 2018, RIDGID will be one of over 500 companies who will be participating at the Philippine World Building and Construction Exposition (WORLDBEX 2018) in Manila. The 4-day construction event will be held at the second floor of the SMX Convention Center. Visitors will be able to learn more about RIDGID’s products at their designated booth (S325-S328), located at the Philippine Hardware Pavilion.

Despite being one of the older known providers of construction instruments in the world, RIDGID still continues to stay true to its legacy of innovation by keeping up with the technological demands of the 21st century. For more information about RIDGID and its underground technology, visit their website, www.RIDGID.com, and official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RIDGIDTools.FarEast/