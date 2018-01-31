Understanding the Anti-Hazing Law and the urgency to amend it

WHEN a student dies as a result of physical violence under the circumstances of hazing, it is very hard to prove that a crime has been committed beyond reasonable doubt.

Before the passage of RA 8049

Prior to the enactment of the Anti-Hazing Law (RA 8049), those who inflicted physical violence on A victim of hazing are charged with the crime of either murder, homicide, or physical injuries. But in these crimes, proving felonious intent or malice is essential in establishing guilt. In other words, failure to prove intent to kill or intent to harm, will result in acquittal of the accused. Intent to kill or harm maliciously is very hard to establish in hazing unlike in typical crimes. The individual violent acts of the fratmen, if taken individually or singly, could not have caused the death of the victim. Also, the intent of hazing is for admission of the neophyte into the fraternity, not to maim or kill the latter. The individual acts of the fratmen, in order to establish murder, homicide, or physical injuries, should be the natural, direct, and logical consequence of death or injury. That is why it is typical for an accused to raise as defense that the victim has a medical condition prior to the hazing and that failure to disclose it is the culprit of his own death.

A conspiracy theory to make other members liable for the death or injury of the victim also will probably not stand once it is proven that a prior agreement existed among them, including the victim himself, to conduct hazing where there is prior disclosure that physical blows and psychological punishment would occur in the course of hazing.

Intent not an element of the crime under the present law

Those were the issues that the legislators sought to address when RA 8049, or the Anti-Hazing Law, was passed in 1995. Since the Anti-Hazing Law is a special penal law and was not made part of the Revised Penal Code, it is not mala in se, or intent is not an element for the crime to be committed. The implication of this is that when a victim of hazing dies or is injured as a result thereof, there is no need to establish malice or intent. Here it is essential to prove the fact of hazing in order to do away with proving intent.

Sounds good, right?

But here lies the difficulty in charging the crime of hazing. Under RA 8049, or the Anti-Hazing Law, “hazing” is made synonymous to initiation rites or practice, and makes punishable the act of hazing only when the latter is a prerequisite for admission into membership in a fraternity, sorority or organization. This explains why the present law has no teeth; there are just too many defenses available to the perpetrators to avoid liability and secure acquittal. For example, under the present law, if the act of violence was committed not as a prerequisite for admission into the membership of a fraternity or organization, then there is simply no hazing to speak of. All that the perpetrators have to do is to claim that the victim was already a member when violence was committed upon him.

Proposed amendments

If you examine it closely, RA 8049 does not even prohibit hazing but merely regulates it. This is so because, again, the law made “hazing” synonymous to initiation rites. While initiation rites should be regulated to ensure that no violence is committed against the neophytes and that abuses are deterred, hazing on the other hand should absolutely be prohibited in all its forms.

That is why in 2012, as part of the technical working group on the bill sponsored by then Rep. Sherwin Gatchalian (now senator), I submitted a proposal to expand the definition of hazing to include any intentional, knowing, or reckless act that endangers the physical health or safety of the individual whether as a requisite for admission or as a continuing requirement for membership, making the defense of “that the act or conduct complained of was not done as a condition of membership to an organization,” impermissible. The bill also enumerates several acts included in the term “hazing,” which strengthens the effective prosecution of offenders. It prohibits any act that would subject the victim to suffer psychological injury, and not just physical injury as singularly prohibited under the current law. It is also noteworthy that the proposed amendment penalizes a person who participated in the hazing, whether or not the victim was subjected to substantial risk of physical injury or death, and regardless whether actual injuries or death resulted.

Significantly, that proposed amendment also provides for additional special aggravating circumstances, aside from those already provided in Section 4 of RA 8049, which, when present, shall merit the imposition of the maximum penalty. These include the recommendation of the Supreme Court in the consolidated cases docketed as G.R. No. 151258 (Villareal v. People), G.R. No. 154954 (People v. Court of Appeals), G.R. No. 155101 (Dizon v. People), and G.R. Nos. 178057 and 178080 (Villa v. Escalona), that is, intoxication and the presence of non-resident or alumni fraternity members during hazing shall be appreciated as aggravating circumstances to increase the applicable penalties.

While unfortunately these amendments were not passed and signed into a law in the 16th Congress, the deliberations, journals, and legislative inquiries will certainly help finally push for needed amendments on the law in this 17th Congress.

The role of schools

On the current proposal to make school officials liable, I agree that it is time to revisit the role of educational institutions in the matter of security and safety of students. A school is said to have a dual responsibility to its students. One is to provide opportunities for learning and the other is to help them grow and develop into mature, responsible, and worthy citizens of the community. Discipline is one of the means to carry out the second responsibility.

The objective of the policy of schools recognizing fraternities is to filter legitimate school organizations from known gangs of hooligans outside of the school that have found a way to recruit students, who in turn try to legitimize their group inside the school through recognition. Thus, when student hazing is perpetrated not by outside gangs of thugs but by legitimate school organizations, it is all the more reprehensible. It casts spiteful influence on other students currently enrolled and others that may come after them. This creates a culture of violence where hazing or what they call “rite of passage” is a norm, and where those who support hazing believe that enduring hazing is a form of affirmation and approval of one’s self-concept or sense of belongingness.

Those who support hazing and who were hazed are more likely to haze future members, thus proliferating a vicious cycle of violence, abuse, and degradation. This norm must be stopped now. Having a policy against hazing is definitely not enough; schools must proactively confront hazing and the student behavior associated to it. Those in the academe (e.g., professors, administrators, professionals,) who are fratmen themselves and who have experienced hazing, must be direct, upfront and forthright in exhorting their junior brothers, who look up to them, to stop this norm—this vicious cycle of abuse and violence—once and for all.

