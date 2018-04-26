Understanding climate change

Climate insights from ‘most influential scientific mind’

Professor Brian Soden of the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences, named one of the world’s most influential scientific minds by Thomson Reuters, lends his expertise on understanding

DR. Brian Soden was lead author for the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) 4th assessment report, which shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize with former US Vice President Al Gore. Soden’s interest in outdoor activities such as snorkeling and scuba diving led him to the marine sciences. But he later discovered his passion for climate science largely due to his early study under renowned Italian-American scientist and chair of geophysics at the University of Miami, Cesare Emiliani, who pioneered looking at changes in oxygen isotypes to study the waxing and waning of the Ice Age. Soden encourages students to find their callings and passions, stating, “If you enjoy what you’re doing, you never work a day in your life.” Soden transitioned from paleo-climate to climate modeling using satellite observations, providing the basis towards our modern-day understanding of variability in climate.

Dr. Soden comments that the accumulation of observation combined with computer model predictions has brought about a scientific consensus of a global shift in climate, and the only determinant in the data towards this global shift observed in the past century and particularly in the past 50 years is human-induced with the increase of greenhouse gases. Soden relates that though the public tends to resonate with evidence for a changing climate, there is a common misconception that scientists are only considering human-induced activity, when in fact scientists who are functioning within a politically agnostic framework are diligently examining other possible explanations to very little avail.

Soden defines climate as not just the average temperature, but an entire distribution of temperature, including the extremes which really impact society. Climate change is a shift in the entire distribution of weather events, including changes in the intensity, timing, and duration of extreme events. One of the most compelling examples of climate change is the dramatic retreating of mountain glaciers worldwide over the last 60 years. Additionally, the amount of moisture or water vapor is increasing as a powerful greenhouse gas in the atmosphere, resulting in warming. As the climate becomes warmer, the atmosphere contains even more water vapor. A feedback effect then results in even more warming. These circular feedbacks then amplify the effect of CO2 emissions, dramatically impacting the magnitude of climate change.

In order to help mitigate this effect, it is necessary not just to stabilize CO2 emissions, but to bring down the concentration of CO2 emissions. Even with stabilization, there would be about 30 years of warming due to a lag in effect, after which time warming would occur at a much slower rate. The real question, says Soden, is when CO2 emissions will be brought down. Though there is variability from day to day and even year to year, scientists have found that over the long haul—from decade to decade—there has been a gradual increase in temperature largely driven by human activity. For example, for every extreme cold temperature, there are now twice the number of extreme high temperatures in the climate record.

Warmer temperatures mean that society needs to adapt to change which requires an investment. Most of our infrastructure is built around current weather conditions, be it in energy, water supply, or capacity, so we have to adapt to these changes. The changes in the extremes have the most impact on society, such as more frequent heat waves, more intense rain events, increased vulnerability of flooding, increased drought conditions, and sea levels rising with increased coastal areas susceptible to storm surges—the largest cause of death through typhoons. Climate change is a call to increased climate awareness, preparedness and resilience. An understanding of climate science drives climate solutions, planning, and ultimately, adaptation.

Brian J. Soden received his B.S. degree from the University of Miami, and M.S. and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Chicago. Before returning to the University of Miami, he was visiting scientist and lecturer at Princeton University and physical scientist with NOAA’s Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory. He has authored more than100 peer-reviewed papers on weather and climate change. He is a Fellow of the American Meteorological Society.

Ria Persad is a mathematician from Harvard, Princeton, and Cambridge universities. She was a climate modeler at Lawrence Livermore Lab and performed earth and solar system modeling at NASA. She is the founding CEO of StatWeather Institute based in the Philippines. climate change in an interview with Ria Persad.