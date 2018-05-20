Understanding corporate social responsibility

A RECENT study on target market preferences found out that in deciding which company to patronize, consumers look at more than the quality of a company’s products and services.

The study says 9 out of 10 consumers expect companies not only to make a profit, but also to operate according to high standards of corporate social responsibility (CSR). The study adds that 84 percent of global consumers seek out products made according to prescribed procedures that contribute to sustainable development, delivering economic, social, and environmental benefits for everyone.

According to the Philippine Business for Social Progress (PBSP), consumers today have a high regard for companies that engage in CSR programs.

Jerome Daclison, PBSP corporate affairs head, said that studies show consumers tend to patronize companies that uphold CSR principles because of the perception that when they buy products of such companies, they are, in effect, fulfilling their duty to do something good for the community.

Daclison added that many companies prefer CSR initiatives on education such as granting scholarships for less privileged but deserving students; on saving the environment, such as tree-planting or donating potable water systems; on responding to disaster challenges; and on developing livelihood, like skills building, micro-financing, sponsoring training opportunities, and providing tools and equipment.

In the Philippines, CSR has taken various forms. Corporations have chosen various measures to practice CSR. Here are some of them.

Dole outs. Dole outs are mere palliatives, limiting a company’s participation to say, just giving a check for an immediate need of the beneficiary.

World Bank Philippines Country Director Motoo Konishi, in his paper titled “Corporate Social Responsibility: The Business Model for the next Asian Miracle,” however, points out: “CSR is not about dole out or charity or hand out to the society. It is what corporations do to solve social problems that help create a sustainable society that in turn increases business and profits.”

Responsibility-sharing. This is the type of CSR practice where companies involve the consumers in the implementation of the CSR program.

For instance, a company embarks on an awareness campaign, educating the public about a local or national problem, then calls on the consumers to donate for the solution of the problem. The company then uses the donations for a specific, sustainable project, the concrete solution to the problem.

Financial allotment with employee involvement

Many companies choose to involve their employees in their CSR projects.

For example, aside from allotting a substantial budget for a CSR project, a company provides incentives for its workforce to participate in the project, encouraging them to join say, a community outreach mission.

In the process, employees learn to appreciate the company for its service to the people, and the company eventually gains the employees’ loyalty. Moreover, the experience gives employees a sense of purpose, not to mention pride and joy in being of service to one’s fellowmen.

Why invest in CSR?

Although many companies are already practising CSR, there is no law mandating companies to do so.

Since CSR is not legally compulsory, why invest in CSR?

Aside being altruistic, CSR has a practical benefit, as CSR projects gain tax breaks for companies.

But more than the material payback, CSR enhances the image of a company as a respectable member of society. At the end of the day, such image gains for the company what it needs most— consumers’ trust in its products and services.

The greater benefit, however, is that a corporation sure of its social responsibility means a nation with a bright future.