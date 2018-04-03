‘Undervotes’ won’t win protest for Marcos—Robredo lawyer

FORMER Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr. won’t win in his poll protest against Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo by claiming that the undervotes belonged to him, the vice president’s lawyer said on Tuesday.

Romulo Macalintal was responding to a statement by Marcos spokesman Vic Rodriguez that the former legislator picked Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo for the recount of the votes in the 2016 vice presidential race because of the alleged high incidence of undervotes in these areas, characterized by abstentions or failure of a voter to shade the oval next to his or her preferred candidate at an appropriate threshold of 25 percent as set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

Rodriguez said in a television interview with CNN Philippines that there were at least 290,000 undervotes in Camarines Sur, Negros Oriental and Iloilo—enough to overcome Robredo’s winning margin of 263,473 votes.

“I’m very, very confident that we won’t lose this case because with due respect, if they will only rely on undervotes, that’s not a ground for [an]election protest because undervotes happen due to the voters’ choice not to vote for a vice presidential candidate or [of]an error from a voter because the shading that was made on the ballot did not reach the shade threshold required by the Comelec. There’s also the overvote wherein a voter voted more than the required number of candidates for a position, like voting two or three for Vice President, which won’t be counted [by the vote counting machine],” Macalintal said in the same television interview.

“If they will count on undervotes or overvotes, they better forget their election protest because no protestant has ever won an election based on undervotes or overvotes. The presence of undervotes is not because the vote counting machines failed to count the votes [accurately]. It is due to the error committed by the voter,” Macalintal added.

The three provinces, which Marcos chose as “best exemplifying poll fraud” according to Supreme Court rules were either bailiwicks of Robredo (Camarines Sur where she is from) or her political party, the Liberal Party.

Robredo beat Marcos in these provinces by a total of 915,947 votes. LLANESCA T. PANTI