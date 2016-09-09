UNDP, PBE launch online portal

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Philippine Business for the Environment (PBE) launched a partnership to recognize and document private sector contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The launch coincides with the first anniversary of the adoption of the SDGs in September 2015 by member states of the United Nations, including the Philippines.

The goals include ending extreme poverty, fighting inequality and injustice and taking action against climate change for the next 15 years.

At a kick-off event held in Pasig City, UNDP and PBE unveiled the SDGs online portal —http://sdgreport.thepbe.org —where Philippine companies can provide data and other information on their initiatives that contribute to the SDGs.

The information collected through the online portal will be analyzed, aggregated and published by the PBE and UNDP in a report entitled “Philippine Business Contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals” to be released in the first quarter of 2017.

The online portal and the report—the first in the Philippines—aim to institutionalize a mechanism through which the contributions to sustainable development of private companies, regardless of size, portfolio and industry, can be systematically documented and recognized. These platforms will also allow exchange of ideas on replicating and accelerating best practices that provide innovative solutions to development challenges.

The portal and report aim to inspire businesses to take action. They will showcase how businesses are aligning their activities with the SDGs, creating value for shareholders and stakeholders and hopefully lead to new commercially oriented opportunities to scale up initiatives that have social impact.

“Achieving the 17 goals and 169 targets will not be simple or cheap and will require a partnership comprised of all stakeholders. The private sector already has a privileged position in the partnership. Whether through trade, manufacturing, investment or innovation, companies that employ market-based solutions to global challenges can —and in fact are—providing opportunities for millions of people to lift themselves out of poverty. The bottom line and sustainable development are indeed very compatible,” Titon Mitra, Country Director of UNDP Philippines, said.

Bonar Laureto, PBE Executive Director, encouraged companies to submit their stories. “In the volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous world that we live in, winners and losers in business will be defined by their ability to quickly adapt their business models to meet demands of the society they operate in. The SDGs is a comprehensive framework of the short and medium term must-haves for our society to continue to flourish. The winners of the future will be those that can create business models that contribute to the achievement of the SDGs,” he said.

To participate, companies can submit their contributions to the online portal http://sdgreport.thepbe.org. The portal allows companies to share information on project/initiative description and context of the issue it addresses, innovative approaches employed, key outputs and outcomes/impact, and potential for scale up and resources needed.

The portal can also be accessed from the UNDP Philippines website: http://www.ph.undp.org/.