THE Philippine job market lost some momentum in July from 2016, as the number of unemployed slightly worsened.

Unemployment rose to 5.6 percent in July from 5.4 percent in 2016, the latest Labor Force Survey showed.

This translates to 2.37 million jobless Filipinos in July 2017, compared with the 2.33 million in the same month of 2016, data released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed on Tuesday. MAYVELIN U. CARABALLO