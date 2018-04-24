Ungentleman heartthrob

Armed with a charming appeal and promising acting skills, this striking heartthrob (SH) is one of the most sought after actors in Philippine show business. Moreover, many view SH as a sweet young man especially when he and his onscreen partner (OP) are caught on camera. Besides their public displays of affection, they have only good words for each other every time they are interviewed.

Surprisingly, GH is getting his share of online bashing lately and accused of being an untrue gentleman. Behind the camera, SH apparently leaves OP behind when walking together, never lending her a hand when getting in and out of a car or climbing the stairs.

With that, many are wondering if the affection he shows her onscreen is genuine indeed or are they both just faking it for the sake of their fans?