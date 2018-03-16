‘Unhappy’ Duterte plans Cabinet revamp

MALACANANG on Friday hinted at possible changes in the Cabinet of President Rodrigo Duterte, saying he is “unhappy” with the performance of some members of his official family.

In a television interview, Palace spokesman Harry Roque said Duterte told several journalists in a recent interview in Malacañang that he would fire some Cabinet officials.

“Talaga pong nagsalita naman ang Pangulo doon sa Malacañang na merong doseng mga mamamahayag na nagkaroon ng pagkakataon na ma-interview siya. Talagang sabi niya na merong mga secretary na hindi siya happy sa performance at magkakaroon nga daw po ng mga pagbabago sa Gabinete,” Roque said during an interview on GMA-7’s morning news program “Unang Hirit.”

(The President really told about a dozen journalists who had the chance to interview him in Malacañang. He really told them that he is not happy with the performance of some secretaries, and that there will be changes in the Cabinet.)

But the President’s spokesman refused to identify these officials.

The impending revamp stemmed from Duterte’s statement that he would “replace” Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre 2nd if drug charges against alleged drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa would be dismissed, as recommended by a Department of Justice (DOJ) panel.

Roque said that Aguirre would continue to enjoy the President’s full trust as long as he has not been fired.

“Well, kung wala na po kasing tiwala iyan ay hindi na po hihintayin ni Pangulo ang pagbibitiw, talagang sisibakin na po,” said Roque.

(Well, if he has lost trust in him, the President would not wait for him to tender his resignation, he would simply sack him.)

But Roque said that Duterte “really got angry” over the DoJ panel’s recommendation to drop the charges against Lim and Espinosa, both of whom the President had tagged as drug lords.

“Well, galit po ang Pangulo talaga ano. At ang sa akin naman, palagi kong sinasabi, kung hindi natin kukuning literal ang Pangulo, seryosohin natin ang salita ni Pangulo,” said Roque.

(The President was really angry. In my case, I always say that if we don’t take the President literally but we take his words seriously.)

“So sabihin na natin na nagbibiro noong sinabi iyon, ang mensahe naman po, hindi katanggap-tanggap sa kanya na ang mga malalaking isda ay hindi po napaparusahan,” he said.

(So let’s say that he was joking when he said that, but the message is it’s unacceptable on his part to let big fish go unpunished.)

Duterte on Tuesday vented his ire against Aguirre after the reported dismissal of drug charges against Lim, Espinosa, and several others tagged in illegal drug trade in the country.

“I will invoke my power of supervision and control and will review dismissal,” Roque posted on Facebook, quoting Duterte.

“‘Pag-nakawala yan si Lim at Espinosa, sya ang ipapalit ko (If Lim and Espinosa escape, I will put him [Aguirre] in jail). I can review that dismissal order. Nag-amin na nga sa (He already admitted to) Congress! Why not admit it as evidence against him?” he wrote in a separate post, also quoting Duterte.

After Duterte made such pronouncement, Aguirre ordered the creation of a new panel of prosecutors that would review the DoJ resolution.

The DoJ, in its resolution released on Monday, March 12, recommended the withdrawal of drug-related complaints against Lim, Espinosa, and other alleged drug offenders in the country because of lack of evidence.

The recommendation was made even though the President had stood by his claim that both Lim and Espinosa were among the top drug lords in the Visayas. CATHERINE S. VALENTE