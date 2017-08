CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY: An unidentified gunman has taken hostage a Roman Catholic priest in Misamis Oriental Wednesday morning, police said.

Police said that a shooting incident was reported inside the Roman Catholic Church in Naawan, coastal town of Misamis Oriental, 32 kilometers west of here.

Police are still establishing the identity of the suspect and the motive of the hostage-taking.

No other details are available as of posting time. CRIS DIAZ