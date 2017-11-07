Unified GDH brand seen boosting sector

The country’s gifts, decor and houseware (GDH) industry is aiming to regain a huge share of the global market and grow revenues by 5 to 10 percent annually until 2030.

Ma’i, the industry’s unified brand, was recently unveiled at the 66th Edition of Manila FAME, the country’s premier lifestyle and design event.

The Board of Investments (BOI), together with various industry players, collaborated in pushing for a cohesive brand with the goal of establishing a powerful platform that will enable local players to further penetrate the international market.

“The Philippine GDH branding journey is very historic and a fulfillment of a long time dream — to have a brand for our artists especially for the gifts and houseware sector. The brand, MA’I, couldn’t get any better as it represents the epitome of our quality as an artist,” CITEM founding director Mina Gabor said.

The brand takes its name from an ancient state, said to be located in Laguna or Mindoro, that traded with China.

“Through this unifying program, the GDH industry sector should aspire to become Ma’i as it will serve as their gateway to penetrate the international market”, Gabor added.

The BOI and GDH stakeholders have been working together to help industry players — mostly micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) — establish a stronger presence in the international market.

The agency tied up with the University of the Philippines-Institute for Small-Scale Industries (UP-ISSI) last year to train local players in preparing and responding to business challenges.

A roadmap for the industry targeting 20 percent export growth over the next five years was also approved.

The GDH roadmap placed the number of handicraft enterprises in the country 2,412, most of which are located in Metro Manila, the Cordillera region, Region 5 and Region 12.