Uniformed personnel should retire at 60

From 56 years old, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano proposed on Thursday that the compulsory retirement age for the country’s uniformed officers should be 60 years old.

“We need to maximize their years of experience and wealth of knowledge, harness their leadership skills and professional competence until the age of 60,” Cayetano said.

He added that his proposal is aimed at removing corrupt officers and men who destroy the image of the institutions that they serve.

According to Cayetano, the country needs more competent and dedicated uniformed personnel to assist the government pursue its programs to ensure peaceful, orderly and safe communities.

Additional years of service, he said, would also allow these officers to have more opportunities for career advancement.

Cayetano recently filed Senate Bill 1436 seeking to adjust the compulsory retirement age for officers and enlisted men of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), members of the Philippine National Police (PNP), uniformed officers and non-officers of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and members/officers of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

He pointed out that tasks performed by personnel of the PNP, BJMP, the Philippine Coast Guard and the BFP require long years of training and experience.

Cayetano said he is confident that at age 56, these personnel can still fulfill the physical, mental and psychological demands and rigors of their position.

Under existing laws, civilian government employees are compulsorily retired at the age of sixty-five (65), while the retirement age for uniformed personnel is fifty-six (56).

Currently, uniformed personnel who have accumulated 30 years of satisfactory service or who have reached the age of 56 are compulsorily retired.

Meanwhile, Cayetano hopes that extending the years of service would also increase the number of qualified personnel in these respective offices. NIKKI DELOS REYES