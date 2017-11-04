Unilab taps Oracle for B2B operations

PHARMACEUTICAL company Unilab has tapped cloud solutions provider Oracle NetSuite to modernize its business to business (B2B) healthcare distribution channels by improving efficiency and transparency.

Oracle NetSuite said Unilab implemented its NetSuite OneWorld service to deliver a real-time, uniform business platform for its 21 distributors.

“Unilab upgraded from a 15-year-old locally developed application to a unified cloud ERP (enterprise resource planning) system, enabling its distributors to easily manage inventory and billing processes of around 10,000 trade accounts such as drug stores, clinics, and groceries,” Oracle NetSuite said in a statement on Thursday.

“To help support continued growth and keep up with the changing times, Unilab needed to modernize from an on-premise system used by distributors to a flexible and scalable cloud-based system,” it added.

Oracle NetSuite noted that Unilab was eager to simplify its working operations as its management before had “to manually consolidate and track data from distributors.”

The tech company also said Unilab has decided to equip its system with a cloud-based structure focused on disaster-protection measures to protect its system from unforeseen events like typhoons.

Oracle NetSuite provides a suite of cloud-based financials/ERP, and omnichannel commerce software that runs the business of companies in more than 100 countries.