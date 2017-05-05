Unilever PH to export halal products to Malaysia

THE local unit of Anglo-Dutch consumer goods giant Unilever is looking to export halal products to Malaysia, a top executive said on Thursday.

“We’re looking at exporting to Malaysia, which requires some halal products, and we’re looking at expanding to other Muslim populations across at least the region of Southeast Asia first,” Benjie Yap, the newly appointed chairman and chief executive officer of Unilever Philippines told reporters.

This is the first time that the company will export halal goods because its factory was only halal- certified around February this year.

“I think we cater to a wide variety of consumers, even in Muslim Mindanao, so we want to make sure that we provide a variety of choices for different individuals across the region,” Yap added.

The company earlier built the P1.7 billion Cavite Foods Factory in Trece Martires, which has halal capability to address the needs of Muslims in the country.

It has also started construction of a mega distribution center in Cabuyao, Laguna, as it anticipates continued growth in consumer demand for its personal care, food and home care products in the Philippines.

The company said that the 13.7-hectare distribution center, its largest in the country, is expected to be fully operational by October.

The facility will support the distribution and transport of products from manufacturing sites in Cavite and Paco, Manila. The Cavite and Paco factories are located 33 kilometers and 35 kilometers away, respectively, from the Cabuyao distribution center.

Meanwhile, Yap brings to the position a wealth of experience within Unilever Philippines, having most recently served as vice president of Customer Development.