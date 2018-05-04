Unilever sourcing cucumbers locally

Unilever Philippines has tapped 300 smallholder farmers in the towns of Rizal and Bongabon in Nueva Ecija, for the supply of 1,200 metric tons of cucumbers as part of the company’s initiative to locally source raw materials for its food dressing business.

Ed Sunico, Unilever vice president for Sustainable Business and Communications, said that last week’s first large-scale harvest of cucumbers (later processed as gherkins) in Bongabon and Rizal towns will be used for all Lady’s Choice products in the Philippines.

He said the initiative will help the company attain 100-percent local production of sweetened relish as part of the production requirements of the well-known spreads brand.

He said the plantation operates in partnership with Sunrich Farms, a Unilever Sustainable Agriculture Code (USAC) certified partner, ensuring implementation of best agricultural technology and practices. Sunrich also hosts the world-class plant and curing facility for gherkin production.

He said the smallholder farmers working on 80 hectares of land in Nueva Ecija were also provided with cucumber seeds imported from the Netherlands that produce a seedless variety, providing a higher yield.

“Since cucumber is a seasonal crop, farmers are able to have a stable flow of income by utilizing the land for intercropping―harvesting rice, onion, and garlic during peak season, and cucumbers when land is idle,” Sunico said.

With the improvement in yield, expected to double in the next few years, Unilever Philippines sees export potential to its counterparts across the globe.

Sunico also said Unilever works closely with its supply chain network, including farmers and plantation owners, as well as processors, refiners and traders of raw materials, to transform farming practices and encourage a wider move towards sustainable sourcing.

Among the other 100-percent sustainably and locally sourced crops by Unilever are mango, strawberry, pineapple, and jackfruit for its ice cream products, and tamarind, turmeric, taro, pepper, onions, and tomato for its other foods business.

“To date, we have engaged over 1,700 smallholder farmers in its value chain and we are looking forward to reaching more lives through its sustainable agriculture agenda,” Sunico said.

He also explained that in enabling communities to protect and improve their well-being and environment, USAC also adheres to sustainable agriculture principles such as producing crops with high yield and nutritional quality, while minimizing environmental impact and using renewable resources when possible.

Kristine Go, Unilever Marketing Director for Foods, said the company now sources more than 80 percent of its agricultural raw materials locally and sustainably, having made significant progress towards its ambition of 100 percent by 2020.