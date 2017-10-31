UnionBank 9-mth profit falls 21% to P6.4B

ABOITIZ-LED Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recorded a net income of P6.4 billion in the first nine months, down 21 percent from the P8.1 billion posted in the same period in 2016.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, UnionBank said that excluding securities gains, core income in the period grew 42.5 percent to P6.1 billion from P4.3 billion a year ago.

“We are on track towards achieving our FOCUS 2020 objective of becoming a Great Retail Bank. We continue to be among the most profitable banks in the industry even with the absence of trading, as reflected in our ROE (return on equity) and ROA (return on assets),” said Edwin Bautista, UnionBank president and incoming chief executive officer.

Earnings performance of the bank translated to an ROE and ROA of 12.2 percent and 1.6 percent,

respectively. Its cost-to-income ratio stood at 52.7 percent, making it one of the most cost-effective banks in the industry.

“More importantly, more than half of our revenues are now coming from the retail segment, which underscores that customer businesses have successfully replaced our trading income of the past,” Bautista said.

UnionBanks’s total loans jumped 20.2 percent year-on-year to P265.9 billion, bringing its total assets to P549.4 billion in the first nine months.

The bank said its loan portfolio was “well-diversified,” with consumer loans accounting for 36.3 percent of total loans, while total deposits recorded a 20.2 percent increase from a year ago to P437.5 billion.