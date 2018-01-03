UnionBank to buy thrift bank PR Savings

UnionBank it is set to acquire 100 percent of Philippine Resources Savings Bank in the second quarter of 2018.

Isabela-based PR Savings is part of the ROPALI group.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, UnionBank said that its subsidiary City Savings Bank, Inc. had signed a share purchase agreement with the ROPALI group to acquire 100 percent of PR Savings.

According to UnionBank, “the acquisition represents exciting new opportunities for CitySavings to substantially expand its reach in Luzon, as well as enter new market segments such as motorcycle and agri-machinery financing.”

“This is also in line with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) efforts to improve financial inclusion in the country and strengthen the banking industry through mergers and consolidation,” the company said.

PR Savings has assets worth P12.917 billion and has 102 offices, mostly in Luzon. The bank is engaged in extending motorcycle, agri-machinery, and teachers’ salary loans, serving borrowers mostly from the mass market segment.