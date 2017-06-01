UnionBank Iligan business as usual

UNION Bank of the Philippines said the fighting between government troops and the terrorist Maute Group in Marawi City has not affected its operations in nearby areas

“We don’t have a branch in Marawi City. Our closest branch is in Iligan City,” UnionBank President and Chief Operating Officer Edwin Bautista told The Manila Times in a roundtable on Tuesday.

Bautista said that UnionBank has maintained its regular operating hours in Iligan City despite recommendations to cut short its closing time due to the situation in Marawi.

“On the first day of the conflict, the Iligan Bankers Association got together and they said to close one hour early, from 4:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.,” he said.

“We did a risk assessment and said we should not close early and support our customers over there because it’s a major trading area. Because the minute you start doing that, everyone will panic and will rush into the branch. It’s bad,” he added.

What UnionBank made sure of, he said, is that all of its ATMs are up and running. The bank also gave instructions to bank managers in the area to exercise their authority to decide to close the branch if they feel that it is not safe anymore.