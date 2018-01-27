UnionBank income falls 16.8% to P8.4B

Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recorded a net income of P8.4 billion last year, down 16.8 percent from the P10.1 billion posted in 2016.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, UnionBank said that excluding last year’s one-time gains from securities trading, core income was up by a robust 30.4 percent to P8.2 billion from P6.3 billion a year ago.

No reason was given for the lower income last year.

In terms of other profitability indicators, the bank said it delivered a return on equity and return on average assets of 12.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

UnionBank said it also continues to be one of the most cost-effective banks in the industry with cost-to-income ratio of 53.9 percent.

The lender’s total assets reached a new high of P622.1 billion, representing an 18.6 percent annual growth, with total loans growing by 19.4 percent year-on-year to P281.0 billion.

The bank’s loan portfolio is well-diversified, with consumer loans accounting for more than one-third of total loans. Total deposits similarly registered an 18.9 percent increase from a year ago to P447.6 billion.

“We are pleased to continue making major headway on both our business and digital transformation strategies. Financial results were driven by recurring income across all customer business segments,” UnionBank President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Bautista said.

Bautista added that simultaneously, the bank was able to attain milestones on the user experience front: EON Digital Bank as the first with selfie-banking feature in Asia; the UnionBank mobile app and web versions with enhanced transactional capabilities; and the launch of our concept branch, “The Ark”, that introduced the “future of branch banking”’ in the country.

“Amid investments in various digital initiatives, the Bank continues to sustain very solid profitability results,” he said.