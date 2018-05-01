UnionBank sees continued growth after strong Q1

UnionBank of the Philippines expects strong growth over the rest of the year following a robust performance in the first three months of 2018.

“Given our positive earnings performance in the first quarter, we are confident that we can attain our full-year target,” UnionBank Treasurer and Chief Finance Officer Jose Emmanuel Hilado said in a statement on Monday.

For the first quarter, the Aboitiz-led bank reported that net income had grown by 31.8 percent to P2.9 billion from the P2.2 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Net revenue grew 21.5 percent to P6.9 billion.

UnionBank also reported continued double-digit growth in its businesses.

Total loans grew 15.9 percent year-on-year to P293.1 billion, with consumer loans accounting for 34 percent of total loan portfolio, it said.

Meanwhile, total assets grew 17.3 percent year-on-year to P608.4 billion.

Deposits reached P439.6 billion, with current account/savings account deposits making up more than one-third of the total.

“We expect earnings in the succeeding quarters to once again come from recurring income as we continue to grow our balance sheet,” Hilado said.

UnionBank President and Chief Executive Officer Edwin Bautista said the solid profit results during the quarter will allow the bank to fast-track its investments in digital transformation.

“We made it clear at the start of the year that we will invest in Blockchain technology for our internal operations and the inevitable Internet of Finance,” he said