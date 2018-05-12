UnionBank units’ purchase of PETNET shares approved

The Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) has approved City Savings Bank Inc. and Union Properties Inc.’s acquisition of shares in PETNET Inc.

In a decision signed on May 8, PCC said the two companies’ purchase of shares representing 51 percent of PETNET’s outstanding capital stock from Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) “does not result in a substantial lessening of competition within the relevant markets.”

“There exists sufficient post-acquisition competitive restraints from other market participants,” it added.

In a disclosure on Friday, AEV said the sale would consolidate its interests in banking and financial services

under the Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank).

However, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) is yet to approve of the transaction, it added.

City Savings Bank is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and authorized by the central bank to operate as UnionBank’s thrift bank arm.

Like its sister subsidiary, Union Properties is also registered with the SEC. It is involved in property administration and management.

PETNET, which operates under the trade name “Pera Hub,” is engaged in remittance, money exchange, and foreign dealing and trading.