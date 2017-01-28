Saturday, January 28, 2017
    Uniquely Filipino souvenirs

    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    The true taste of the Philippines is sweet—from dried mangoes (right photo), to pili nuts; and fruit jams

    With a spike in tourist arrivals from supporters of Monday’s 65th Miss Universe pageant in Manila, Filipino souvenirs will surely be popular in the days to come as those who traveled from near and far return to their homes with “more fun” memories of the Philippines.

    As such, manufacturers of Filipino souvenirs have been busy crafting unique “pasalubong” items for the market, showing not just the unique culture of these 7,100 islands but also the singular creativity of the local artist.
    Take your pick from this Pinoy pack, with photos courtesy of Kultura.

    Iconic jeepney miniatures capture the streets of Manila like no other

