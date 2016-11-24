United Kingdom eyes bigger trade with PH

THE United Kingdom is inclined to promote trade investments and expand its economic ties with the Philippines, British Ambassador Asif Ahmad said Wednesday.

Ahmad, at a news forum held in Quezon City, expressed hopes that trade between his country and Manila will grow.

He added that among European countries, Britain is the top investor in the Philippines.

Ahmad said his government supports the independent foreign policy of President Rodrigo Duterte and his efforts to befriend other nations but not to “unfriend” America. The envoy added that he was impressed with the President’s “pro poor economic policy.”

Ahmad said the UK was one of the first Western nations to join China’s Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) despite its close ties with the United States.

“This is an example of UK independent foreign policy,” the ambassador stressed.

Ahmad said his government also supports Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs.

On tourism, Ahmad said the Philippines should work more to boost its tourism because the country has so many attractions. The envoy, who also had a stint as British ambassador to Thailand, said the country should lure more European tourists, adding that a million European tourists go to Thailand every year while only 150,000 visit the Philippines.