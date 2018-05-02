United Paragon Mining trims net loss

UNITED Paragon Mining Corporation (UPMC) narrowed its net loss in 2017 by 11 percent despite higher expenditures in some of its operations.

In a financial disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, UPMC said its net loss in 2017 narrowed to P51.7 million from a net loss of P57.8 million in the previous year.

This was due to a decrease in general and administrative expenses of P5 million, arising from outside services and employee benefits, and a decrease of P5 million on foreign exchange losses offset by an increase in finance charges of P4.3 million.

Finance expenses amounted to P42.2 million, slightly higher compared to P37.9 million in 2016. Meanwhile, finance income earned came from interest income on bank deposits and disposal of scrap materials.

It said better gold prices also contributed to the lower net loss as the gold price recovered by 12 percent in 2017 versus 2016 and by 22 percent increase versus 2015. Gold traded on the London Metal Exchange at $1,296.50 per ounce at the end of 2017 against $1,159.10 in the previous year.

On July 6, 2017, gold reached an all-time high of $1,370 per ounce. In March this year, the precious metal closed at $1,323.90 per ounce on the LME.

In order to improve and sustain the company’s operation in 2018, UPMC said it will examine various project financing options to fund its exploration work program and continue with its exploration and drilling activities upon receipt of an exploration permit from the government.

UPMC also expects significant purchases of machinery and equipment and change in the number of its employees during the year, once the required government permit have been awarded to the company and the financing for the exploration activity of its Longos Mines becomes available during the year.

UPMC’s line of business is exploration, development, exploitation, recovery, and sale of gold. The company’s principal mining operation is the Longos Mine in Paracale, Camarines Norte.