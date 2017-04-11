United passenger dragged off overbooked flight

CHICAGO: United Airlines found itself in the middle of a social media storm on Monday, after the US carrier forcefully removed a passenger from a flight due to overbooking. The incident occurred on Sunday (Monday in Manila) on a United Express flight bound for Louisville, Kentucky, from Chicago. United Express flights are operated by one of eight regional airlines which partner with United. The airline said it had asked for volunteers to give up their seats on the flight, and police were called after one passenger refused to leave the plane. Smartphone video posted online showed three Chicago Department of Aviation police officers struggling with a seated middle-aged man. The man started to scream as he is dragged off while other passengers looked on – some recording the event with their phones. One passenger can be heard yelling, “Oh my God, look at what you did to him!” The incident ignited social media outrage, with “United” a trending term on Twitter, Facebook and Google.

AFP