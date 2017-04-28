United settles with dragged passenger, changes practices

CHICAGO: United Airlines set out to repair its image Thursday, reaching an undisclosed settlement with the dragged passenger at the center of a worldwide uproar and promising to refocus on customer service. Under the terms of the deal, the amount of the settlement are to remain confidential. Dao was pulled from his seat and dragged off the full plane by airport security in Chicago to make room for airline crew. The 69-year-old doctor suffered a concussion, and a broken nose and teeth, according to his lawyers. After initial missteps in which the company appeared to at least partially blame Dao, the carrier and CEO Munoz apologized repeatedly and launched the internal review to find out what went wrong. United’s chief executive Oscar Munoz promised to refocus on customers, as the company revealed a number of operational changes.

AFP