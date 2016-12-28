‘United States respects PH sovereignty’

THE US Embassy in Manila on Tuesday said the United States respects Philippine sovereignty, a day after the State Department denied the existence of a supposed blueprint to oust President Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement, the US Embassy recalled that Secretary of State John Kerry told Duterte in a meeting in July that “the United States respects the sovereignty of the Philippines and the democratic choices made by the Philippine people in selecting their leaders.”

“Our relationship with the Philippines is broad and our alliance is one of our most enduring and important relationships in the Asia Pacific region. It has been a cornerstone of stability for over 70 years. It is built on shared sacrifices for democracy and human rights and strong people-to-people and societal ties,” the embassy said.

“We continue to focus on our broad relationship with the Philippines, and will work together in the many areas of mutual interest to improve the livelihoods of the Philippine people and uphold our shared democratic values,” it added.

On Monday, US Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel, in a statement to The Manila Times, denied the existence of a blueprint for Duterte’s ouster supposedly drawn up by former US ambassador Philip Goldberg.

“These allegations of a blueprint are false. No such blueprint exists,” Russel said.