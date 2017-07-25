United’s Bailly banned for Super Cup against Real

LONDON: Manchester United defender Eric Bailly will miss next month’s European Super Cup against Real Madrid after UEFA handed the Ivorian a three-match European ban on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

Bailly was sent off for violent conduct in the second leg of United’s Europa League semifinal victory over Celta Vigo in May for his part in a melee in the final minutes of a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

He was suspended for the 2-0 win over Ajax in the final and will sit out a further two games, including the August 8 Super Cup clash against Champions League winners Real in Skopje, Macedonia.

Bailly will also miss United’s first Champions League group game, for which the draw will be made on August 24.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a fine debut season after joining United from Villarreal in 2016 for a reported fee of 30 million pounds ($36.7 million, 33.7 million euros).

AFP