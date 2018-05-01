Universal Robina profit down 12.3%

GOKONGWEI-LED Universal Robina Corp. (URC) said net profits in the first quarter of 2018 dropped 12.3 percent due to lower operating income.

In a regulatory filing, the company said net profit fell to P3.02 billion in the first three months from P3.44 billion in the same period last year.

Operating income declined 14.2 percent to P3.5 billion from P4.0 billion last year due to an increase in advertising and promotions, which swelled by 14.7 percent to P1.97 billion.

This was caused by higher consumer promotions and trade development activities to buoy sales, and by a 125.2 percent hike in contracted services to P214 million.

URC said the drop in operating income was also partly due to a 3.6 percent increase in compensation and benefits to P1.37 billion in the first quarter and a 1.7 percent uptick in freight and delivery fees to P1.72 billion from P1.69 billion previously.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) for the first quarter amounted to P2.91 billion, down 25.3 percent from last year’s P3.9 billion.

Finance revenue—which consists of interest income from investments in money market placements, savings and dollar deposits and dividend income from investment in equity securities—grew by 32 percent to P74 million backed by a higher level of financial assets.

URC’s finance costs consist mainly of interest expense, which increased by 7.6 percent to P363 million in the first quarter.

Net foreign exchange gain rose to P759 million from P339 million last year due to the combined effects of the depreciation of international subsidiaries’ local currencies and the Philippine peso versus the US dollar.

Equity in net losses of joint ventures decreased to P17 million for the first quarter from P49 million last year due to lower net losses of joint ventures.

URC posted net other expenses of P237 million in the first quarter from a net other income of P201 million last year due to payment of professional fees to consultants assisting the company in the review of its portfolio. Also, last year’s net other income included a gain on the sale of a parcel of land located in Angono, Rizal.

URC’s core earnings before tax (operating profit after equity earnings, net finance costs and other income—net) for the first quarter of 2018 amounted to P2.91 billion, a decrease of 25.3 percent from the P3.9 billion recorded in the same period last year.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the parent decreased by P419 million or 12.4 percent to P2.95 billion in the first quarter from P3.37 billion a year ago.